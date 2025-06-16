Nick Taylor betting profile: Travelers Championship

Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.

Taylor has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.