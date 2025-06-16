PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada and caddie Dave Markle prepare to play a shot on the first hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada and caddie Dave Markle prepare to play a shot on the first hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor tees off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. He'll aim to improve on his T42 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Travelers Championship.

    Taylor's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4268-73-65-67-7
    2021MC70-72+2

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-68-67-71-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-70-68-72-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4073-71-74-73+321.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 1.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.024-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6010.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0870.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2080.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8711.333

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.601 (12th) this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Taylor ranks eighth on TOUR with 69.92%.
    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.208 ranks 48th on TOUR this season, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.19 places him 138th.
    • He has accumulated 1,351 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th on TOUR.
    • Taylor's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.98% ranks 19th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

