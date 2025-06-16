Nick Taylor betting profile: Travelers Championship
Nick Taylor of Canada and caddie Dave Markle prepare to play a shot on the first hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor tees off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. He'll aim to improve on his T42 finish from last year's tournament.
Taylor's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 1.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.024
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.601
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.087
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.208
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.871
|1.333
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.601 (12th) this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Taylor ranks eighth on TOUR with 69.92%.
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.208 ranks 48th on TOUR this season, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.19 places him 138th.
- He has accumulated 1,351 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th on TOUR.
- Taylor's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.98% ranks 19th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
