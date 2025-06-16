PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Dunlap finished 66th with a score of 1-under par.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Travelers Championship.

    Dunlap's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246668-70-73-68-1

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished 66th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-74-75-73+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6972-66-72-78+86.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7178-71-72-69+65.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC90-71+17--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-80+10--

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he tied for 44th with a score of 8-over.
    • Dunlap has an average of -1.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -1.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-1.501-1.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.018-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1850.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.155-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.179-1.757

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.501 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a -0.018 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 189 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

