Nick Dunlap betting profile: Travelers Championship

Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.501 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a -0.018 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.