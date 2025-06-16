Nick Dunlap betting profile: Travelers Championship
Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Dunlap finished 66th with a score of 1-under par.
Dunlap's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished 66th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-74-75-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-66-72-78
|+8
|6.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|71
|78-71-72-69
|+6
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|90-71
|+17
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he tied for 44th with a score of 8-over.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-1.501
|-1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.018
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.185
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.155
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.179
|-1.757
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.501 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a -0.018 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 189 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
