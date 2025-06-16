Min Woo Lee betting profile: Travelers Championship
Min Woo Lee of Australia plays a shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running from June 19-22. He'll look to improve on his T9 finish from his last appearance at this event in 2023.
Lee's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
At the Travelers Championship
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|12.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-71-71-68
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|49
|71-72-77-74
|+6
|15.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|66-64-63-67
|-20
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|67-66-78-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|71-65-68-67
|-13
|58.714
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.801 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.119
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.277
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.435
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.199
|-0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.476
|-0.775
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.277 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
- Lee has accumulated 790 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
