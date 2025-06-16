Min Woo Lee betting profile: Travelers Championship

Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.277 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.