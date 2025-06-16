PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia plays a shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running from June 19-22. He'll look to improve on his T9 finish from his last appearance at this event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Travelers Championship.

    Lee's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T966-65-65-67-17

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-71-76-75+1013.250
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5169-68-72-70-112.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-71-71-68-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament4971-72-77-74+615.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open166-64-63-67-20500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2067-66-78-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1171-65-68-67-1358.714

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.801 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1190.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.277-0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4350.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.199-0.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.476-0.775

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.277 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
    • Lee has accumulated 790 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

