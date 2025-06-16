PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim will compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands. His most recent appearance at this event in 2023 resulted in a tie for 38th place.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Travelers Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3868-65-66-71-10
    2021MC74-71+5
    2020MC70-72+2

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5075-71-76-72+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-71-74-73+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1671-69-68-67-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5571-72-75-71+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D72-72+4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-71-70-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2771-71-74-71-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-68-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-70-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.055-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3040.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2930.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0360.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6870.120

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.055 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.304 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 1,009 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW