Michael Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship
Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Michael Kim will compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands. His most recent appearance at this event in 2023 resulted in a tie for 38th place.
Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2020
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|75-71-76-72
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-71-74-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|71-69-68-67
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|71-72-75-71
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-71-70-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|71-71-74-71
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.055
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.304
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.293
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.036
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.687
|0.120
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.055 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.304 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 1,009 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
