40M AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Max Homa returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, scheduled for June 19-22. His recent performances at this event have been mixed, with a tie for 61st place in 2024 being his best finish in the past few years.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Travelers Championship.

    Homa's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6170-71-70-66-3
    2023MC72-65-3
    2021MC69-71E
    2020MC71-67-2

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5168-79-75-77+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6073-64-76-77+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3066-68-70-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7070-72-69-75+25.750
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1274-70-69-71-4125.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC81-70+7--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -0.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.036-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.992-0.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.117-0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1000.0090.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.136-0.715

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 ranks 116th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Homa sports a -0.992 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 60.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 100th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37.
    • Homa has accumulated 229 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 119th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.43% ranks 157th, while he breaks par 20.05% of the time, ranking 137th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

