Max Homa betting profile: Travelers Championship
Max Homa of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Max Homa returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, scheduled for June 19-22. His recent performances at this event have been mixed, with a tie for 61st place in 2024 being his best finish in the past few years.
Homa's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|2023
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|2021
|MC
|69-71
|E
|2020
|MC
|71-67
|-2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|68-79-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-64-76-77
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|70
|70-72-69-75
|+2
|5.750
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-69-71
|-4
|125.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|81-70
|+7
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -0.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.036
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.992
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.117
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|0.009
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.136
|-0.715
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 ranks 116th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Homa sports a -0.992 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 60.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 100th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37.
- Homa has accumulated 229 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 119th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.43% ranks 157th, while he breaks par 20.05% of the time, ranking 137th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
