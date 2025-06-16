Max Greyserman betting profile: Travelers Championship
Max Greyserman of the United States watches his shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. This will be his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-71-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|78-70-75-69
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-72-67-74
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|67-73-73-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman's best finish came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.799 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.078
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.011
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.150
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.275
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.336
|0.799
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.078 ranks 123rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman has a -0.011 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR this season. He ranks 120th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 22.93% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 502 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
