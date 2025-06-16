Max Greyserman betting profile: Travelers Championship

Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.078 ranks 123rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 41st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman has a -0.011 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR this season. He ranks 120th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 22.93% of the time.