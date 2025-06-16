PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States watches his shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States watches his shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. This will be his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Travelers Championship.

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-71-74+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2578-70-75-69+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2270-67-71-68-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-72-67-74E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5467-73-73-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-70-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3271-75-69-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-78+8--

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman's best finish came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.799 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.0780.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.0110.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1500.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2750.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3360.799

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.078 ranks 123rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman has a -0.011 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR this season. He ranks 120th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 22.93% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 502 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

