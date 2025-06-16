Maverick McNealy betting profile: Travelers Championship

McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.338 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.47% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.