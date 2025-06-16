Maverick McNealy betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.
McNealy's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|2021
|T30
|65-70-70-70
|-5
At the Travelers Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 30th at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
|25.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|75-72-69-70
|-2
|287.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|70-72-69-73
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-65-65-70
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-71-73
|+1
|30.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top-five three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.280
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.338
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.151
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.271
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.739
|0.546
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.338 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,539 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.