40M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Travelers Championship.

    McNealy's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC73-69+2
    2021T3065-70-70-70-5

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 30th at 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open3776-69-72-73+1025.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT575-72-69-70-2287.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3370-72-69-73E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6068-69-72-72+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-65-65-70-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-71-73+130.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-72-71-72-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-67-68-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-81+9--

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top-five three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2800.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3380.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.1510.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.271-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7390.546

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.338 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,539 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW