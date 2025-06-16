Matti Schmid betting profile: Travelers Championship

Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a 0.284 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 23.92% of the time.