32M AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. The tournament boasts a $20,000,000 purse and will be played on a par-70 course measuring 6,844 yards.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Travelers Championship.

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Schmid's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge266-63-68-72-11300.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT770-67-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-68-1--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT967-72-69-69-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2872-72-68-70-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-68+2--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 1.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0970.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2840.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.353-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1640.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1911.150

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a 0.284 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 23.92% of the time.
    • Schmid has accumulated 537 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 61st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

