Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Travelers Championship
Matthieu Pavon of France plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running June 19-22. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Pavon finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
Pavon's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
At the Travelers Championship
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|71-74-81-76
|+22
|7.625
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-80
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|71-65-72-78
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|68-73-72-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-74-68-66
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|70-72-76-73
|+3
|11.000
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 2-over.
- He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of -0.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.007
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.510
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.565
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.075
|-0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.008
|-1.352
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.510 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 61.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
- Pavon has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
