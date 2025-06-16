PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running June 19-22. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Pavon finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Travelers Championship.

    Pavon's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1671-65-62-68-14

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6471-74-81-76+227.625
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-80+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4171-65-72-78+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5468-73-72-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4271-74-68-66-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-76+10--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4770-71-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5470-72-76-73+311.000

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 2-over.
    • He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.007-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.510-0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.565-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.075-0.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.008-1.352

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.510 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 61.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
    • Pavon has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    WiretoWire: Spaun seizes U.S. Open title

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW