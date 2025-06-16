PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. He'll look to improve on his performance from last year's event where he finished tied for 36th.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Travelers Championship.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3674-65-63-69-9
    2023T4967-67-70-68-8
    2020MC70-68-2

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3874-73-72-72+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3176-73-76-68+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2368-70-68-68-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3866-70-68-74-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4071-73-74-73+321.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2278-69-69-72E40.056

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.109-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0910.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.0930.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1760.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1020.926

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a -0.091 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick is delivering a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 384 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

