Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. He'll look to improve on his performance from last year's event where he finished tied for 36th.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|2023
|T49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|2020
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|66-70-68-74
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|71-73-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|78-69-69-72
|E
|40.056
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.109
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.091
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.093
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.176
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.102
|0.926
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a -0.091 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick is delivering a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 384 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
