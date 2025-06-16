Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Travelers Championship
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running from June 19-22. His best finish at this event came in 2020 when he tied for third with a score of 17-under.
Hughes' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|2023
|WD
|76
|-
|2022
|T25
|70-66-68-68
|-8
|2021
|T76
|67-71-71-74
|+3
|2020
|T3
|60-68-68-67
|-17
At the Travelers Championship
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he tied for third at 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|73-72-74-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|73-71-77-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|63-69-70-67
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|312.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|10
|69-66-66-66
|-13
|75.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|75-69-69-70
|-1
|17.500
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.173
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.024
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.265
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|0.007
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.123
|-0.181
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.173 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a 0.024 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 690 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
