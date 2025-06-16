PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running from June 19-22. His best finish at this event came in 2020 when he tied for third with a score of 17-under.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Travelers Championship.

    Hughes' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3665-72-69-65-9
    2023WD76-
    2022T2570-66-68-68-8
    2021T7667-71-71-74+3
    2020T360-68-68-67-17

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Hughes' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he tied for third at 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5073-72-74-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-64-72-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3973-71-77-74+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT263-69-70-67-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC65-73-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT368-66-69-67-14312.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open1069-66-66-66-1375.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3675-69-69-70-117.500

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged -0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.173-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0240.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2650.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1020.007-0.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.123-0.181

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.173 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a 0.024 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 690 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 48th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

