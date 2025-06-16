Luke Clanton betting profile: Travelers Championship
Luke Clanton of the United States reacts to his tee shot on the 14th tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton will tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Clanton's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-71
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-66-70-69
|-12
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|70-72-72-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T50
|70-68-72-75
|-3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|68-67-62-69
|-14
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.452
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.288
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.100
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.025
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.615
|0.735
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.452 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clanton is sporting a 0.288 mark this season. He has a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton is delivering a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.22.
- Clanton's average Driving Distance is 312.3 yards this season.
- He is breaking par 21.60% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.36%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
