1H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States reacts to his tee shot on the 14th tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton will tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the Travelers Championship.

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Clanton's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4274-69-70-71E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-66-70-69-12--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-67-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1570-72-72-73-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT268-65-68-66-15--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT5070-68-72-75-3--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham Championship568-67-62-69-14--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC71-72+1--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged 0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4520.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2880.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.100-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0250.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.6150.735

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.452 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clanton is sporting a 0.288 mark this season. He has a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton is delivering a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.22.
    • Clanton's average Driving Distance is 312.3 yards this season.
    • He is breaking par 21.60% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.36%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

