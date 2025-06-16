PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. Yu looks to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the $20 million purse tournament.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Travelers Championship.

    Yu's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4965-67-71-69-8

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open365-69-63-66-17190.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5073-70-74-71+413.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic468-67-70-65-1480.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-68-70-66-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-63-67-69-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1272-68-68-71-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 1.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5710.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4500.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.137-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1510.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7331.394

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.571 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.450 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
    • Yu has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Look to Scheffler to restore order at Travelers

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    See who qualified for Travelers Championship via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5

    Presented by

    AON
    Aon Better Decisions
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW