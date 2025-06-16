Kevin Yu betting profile: Travelers Championship
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. Yu looks to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the $20 million purse tournament.
Yu's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
At the Travelers Championship
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|190.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|73-70-74-71
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|80.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-63-67-69
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|72-68-68-71
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.571
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.450
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.137
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.151
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.733
|1.394
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.571 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.450 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
