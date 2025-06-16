PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States plays a second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with an impressive 23-under par performance.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Travelers Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3969-67-70-66-8
    2023162-63-64-68-23
    2022T1969-69-66-67-9
    2021MC72-67-1
    2020MC67-74+1

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 23-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3373-70-72-74+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3064-72-68-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-67-72-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-69-74-77+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-72-72-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT569-72-76-64-7287.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3474-72-72-70E25.167

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 1.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3810.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4470.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3860.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.163-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0501.307

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.381 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.447 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
    • Bradley has accumulated 1,002 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

