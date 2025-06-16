Keegan Bradley betting profile: Travelers Championship
Keegan Bradley of the United States plays a second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with an impressive 23-under par performance.
Bradley's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|2023
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|2022
|T19
|69-69-66-67
|-9
|2021
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|2020
|MC
|67-74
|+1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 23-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-72-68-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|64-72-68-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-69-74-77
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|69-72-76-64
|-7
|287.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|74-72-72-70
|E
|25.167
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 1.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.381
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.447
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.386
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.163
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.050
|1.307
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.381 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.447 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- Bradley has accumulated 1,002 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
