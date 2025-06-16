PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Poston will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes for the top spot.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Travelers Championship.

    Poston's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5566-71-69-70-4
    2023MC66-71-3
    2022T262-70-67-64-17
    2020MC70-69-1

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3374-72-70-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-76+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3666-69-71-72-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT568-70-68-73-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-70-69-70-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1168-67-71-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4274-72-73-73+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-66-77-72-131.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2871-69-70-72-225.813

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0880.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.029-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3000.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0370.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4550.911

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.029 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.61% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 772 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

