Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Spieth will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he competes for the title.
Spieth's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|2022
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|2020
|T54
|67-69-69-69
|-6
At the Travelers Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|73-73-69-70
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|67-73-73-72
|-3
|56.833
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|74-69-67-72
|-2
|25.813
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 1.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.302
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.271
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.293
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.101
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.967
|1.018
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth is sporting a 0.271 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
- Spieth has accumulated 819 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
