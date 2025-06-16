PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Spieth will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he competes for the title.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Travelers Championship.

    Spieth's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6370-68-72-68-2
    2022MC75-66+1
    2020T5467-69-69-69-6

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1473-73-69-70-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1267-73-73-72-356.833
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2874-69-67-72-225.813

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 1.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3020.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2710.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2930.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.101-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.9671.018

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth is sporting a 0.271 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    • Spieth has accumulated 819 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    WiretoWire: Spaun seizes U.S. Open title

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW