Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship

Spieth has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.

Spieth has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.