Joe Highsmith betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Joe Highsmith of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Highsmith's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|64-74-71-75
|+4
|6.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|72
|77-71-69-74
|+7
|5.250
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|73-67-69-72
|-3
|36.500
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.603 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.974 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.119
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.241
|-0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.131
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.197
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.295
|-0.974
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.241 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
- Highsmith has accumulated 788 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 42nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.