J.J. Spaun betting profile: Travelers Championship
J.J. Spaun will compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Spaun's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|2021
|T47
|71-67-69-70
|-3
|2020
|MC
|78-69
|+7
At the Travelers Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 47th at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
|750.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-68-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|58.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-75-71-67
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|50
|74-72-74-75
|+7
|14.250
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P2
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|500.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-71-73-70
|+1
|29.500
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.258
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.726
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.023
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.254
|0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.216
|1.633
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.726 (seventh) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Spaun is sporting a 0.258 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with an average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Spaun ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,007 points this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.21% ranks 35th on TOUR, while he ranks 34th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.66%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
