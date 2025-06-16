PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
J.J. Spaun betting profile: Travelers Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    J.J. Spaun will compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Travelers Championship.

    Spaun's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-70-1
    2022MC70-74+4
    2021T4771-67-69-70-3
    2020MC78-69+7

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 47th at 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open166-72-69-72-1750.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-68-70-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-68-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-70-69-67-758.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4266-75-71-67-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5074-72-74-75+714.250
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP266-68-70-72-12500.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-71-73-70+129.500

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 1.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2580.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7260.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0230.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2540.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.2161.633

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.726 (seventh) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Spaun is sporting a 0.258 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with an average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
    • Spaun ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,007 points this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.21% ranks 35th on TOUR, while he ranks 34th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.66%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

