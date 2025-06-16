Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Travelers Championship
Hideki Matsuyama returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has shown consistency in making the cut.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|2023
|T13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
At the Travelers Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-72-63-73
|-7
|58.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-68-79-66
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-72-74-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|74-72-68-70
|-4
|95.000
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 4-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.044
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.387
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.513
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.099
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.954
|0.517
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama ranks fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.513.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.387 ranks 35th on TOUR this season.
- Matsuyama's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.61%, placing him 109th on TOUR.
- He ranks 57th on TOUR with an average of 28.57 Putts Per Round.
- Matsuyama has accumulated 1,114 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
