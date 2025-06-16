PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has shown consistency in making the cut.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Travelers Championship.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2366-69-69-64-12
    2023T1369-64-65-66-16

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4274-73-77-68+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3874-75-74-71+622.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-69-67-73-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-72-63-73-758.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-68-79-66-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-72-74-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1374-72-68-70-495.000

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 4-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.044-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3870.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5130.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0990.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9540.517

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama ranks fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.513.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.387 ranks 35th on TOUR this season.
    • Matsuyama's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.61%, placing him 109th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 57th on TOUR with an average of 28.57 Putts Per Round.
    • Matsuyama has accumulated 1,114 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

