1H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman will compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Travelers Championship.

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3173-71-71-78+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-74+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT471-67-65-65-12300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6171-69-69-73-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship367-69-70-69-9190.000

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.047-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0200.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.036-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5800.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.516-0.194

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman is sporting a 0.020 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 62.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman is delivering a 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 961 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

