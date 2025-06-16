Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Travelers Championship
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|73-71-71-78
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|71-67-65-65
|-12
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|190.000
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.047
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.020
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.036
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.580
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.516
|-0.194
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman is sporting a 0.020 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 62.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman is delivering a 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 961 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
