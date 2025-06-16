Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Travelers Championship

Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman is sporting a 0.020 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 62.82% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bridgeman is delivering a 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.