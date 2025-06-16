Harris English betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Harris English of the United States prepares to play his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Harris English returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22. English will look to recapture the magic from his 2021 victory at this event.
English's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|2023
|T60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|2022
|T19
|66-65-69-71
|-9
|2021
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-13
At the Travelers Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 2-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|105.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|72-70-71-65
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|65-70-68-68
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|70-73-73-68
|-4
|125.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|72-64-66-68
|-10
|41.167
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-66-76-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- English has an average of 0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.999 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.224
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.015
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.046
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.327
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.490
|0.999
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.015 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.25% of the time.
- English has accumulated 1,388 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.