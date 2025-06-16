PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States prepares to play his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Harris English of the United States prepares to play his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Harris English returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22. English will look to recapture the magic from his 2021 victory at this event.

    Latest odds for English at the Travelers Championship.

    English's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6370-68-72-68-2
    2023T6069-66-70-70-5
    2022T1966-65-69-71-9
    2021167-68-67-65-13

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In English's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5973-74-77-74+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-73-73-71E105.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-69-72-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT272-70-71-65-6391.667
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1165-70-68-68-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6670-69-72-72-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1270-73-73-68-4125.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1872-64-66-68-1041.167
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-66-76-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • English has an average of 0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.999 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2240.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0150.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.0460.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3270.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4900.999

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.015 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.25% of the time.
    • English has accumulated 1,388 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

