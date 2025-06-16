Harris English betting profile: Travelers Championship

English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.015 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, English has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.25% of the time.