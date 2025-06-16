Gary Woodland betting profile: Travelers Championship
Gary Woodland of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. Woodland's performance at this event has been mixed in recent years, with his last appearance resulting in a T33 finish.
Woodland's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|2020
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|72-67-69-66
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-66-72-70
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|66-73-72-71
|-2
|7.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|69-64-66-62
|-19
|245.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-69-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.206
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.221
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.421
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.229
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.234
|0.231
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.206 ranks 59th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Woodland sports a 0.221 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland has delivered a 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 45th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
- Woodland has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 67th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.51% ranks 67th, while he breaks par 19.44% of the time, ranking 154th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
