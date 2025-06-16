PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. Woodland's performance at this event has been mixed in recent years, with his last appearance resulting in a T33 finish.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Travelers Championship.

    Woodland's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3369-65-68-67-11
    2020MC70-68-2

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1172-67-69-66-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-66-72-70-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6166-73-72-71-27.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4073-69-76-72+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT269-64-66-62-19245.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-69-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-78+12--

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2060.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2210.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.421-0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2290.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2340.231

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.206 ranks 59th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Woodland sports a 0.221 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland has delivered a 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 45th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
    • Woodland has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 67th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.51% ranks 67th, while he breaks par 19.44% of the time, ranking 154th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

