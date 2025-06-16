Eric Cole betting profile: Travelers Championship
Eric Cole of the United States hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Eric Cole returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running June 19-22. Cole aims to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $20 million purse.
Cole's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|2023
|T24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
At the Travelers Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|72-72-76-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-69-66-72
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-73-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-71-68-72
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-69-67-67
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-70-74-71
|-1
|31.750
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.702 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.374
|-0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.114
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.127
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.136
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.002
|-0.167
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.374 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.114 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 61.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 541 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
