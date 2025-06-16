Eric Cole betting profile: Travelers Championship

Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.374 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.114 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 61.65% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.