PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running June 19-22. McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023 when he tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Travelers Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3167-67-69-67-10
    2023T760-65-70-67-18
    2022MC70-71+1
    2021T7372-66-71-73+2
    2020WD67-

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for seventh at 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5770-74-76-76+1610.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5572-75-77-76+1210.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-68-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4662-73-74-69-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-72-71-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2971-75-71-71E37.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-72-75-242.063
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-70-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1873-73-73-67-265.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-71-69-77.750

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.197-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.143-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.037-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6190.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.528-0.093

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy is seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.619.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 28.58 ranks 61st on TOUR this season.
    • McCarthy's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.72%, ranking him 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, McCarthy averages 294.7 yards, placing him 146th on TOUR.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 797 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    WiretoWire: Spaun seizes U.S. Open title

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW