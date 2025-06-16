Denny McCarthy betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running June 19-22. McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023 when he tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
McCarthy's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|2023
|T7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2021
|T73
|72-66-71-73
|+2
|2020
|WD
|67
|-
At the Travelers Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 10-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for seventh at 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|70-74-76-76
|+16
|10.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|55
|72-75-77-76
|+12
|10.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-68-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|62-73-74-69
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|71-75-71-71
|E
|37.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-72-75
|-2
|42.063
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-70-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|73-73-73-67
|-2
|65.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|7.750
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.197
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.143
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.037
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.619
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.528
|-0.093
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy is seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.619.
- His Putts Per Round average of 28.58 ranks 61st on TOUR this season.
- McCarthy's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.72%, ranking him 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Driving Distance, McCarthy averages 294.7 yards, placing him 146th on TOUR.
- McCarthy has accumulated 797 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.