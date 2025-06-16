Daniel Berger betting profile: Travelers Championship
Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Berger's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|68-69-68-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-73-73-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-68-77-73
|E
|26.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-73-69-72
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|78-69-68-70
|-3
|80.000
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.443
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.478
|0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.127
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.027
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.020
|0.328
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.443 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.478 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.08%.
- Berger has accumulated 1,109 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
