1H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Travelers Championship.

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Berger's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4672-72-76-73+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-74-68E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1168-69-68-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-67-68-65-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-73-73-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3070-68-77-73E26.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-73-69-72-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1578-69-68-70-380.000

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4430.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4780.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.127-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.027-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0200.328

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.443 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.478 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.08%.
    • Berger has accumulated 1,109 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

