PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, taking place June 19-22. Conners finished tied for 27th in last year's event, shooting 11-under par.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Travelers Championship.

    Conners' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2767-70-66-66-11
    2023T967-65-65-66-17
    2020MC73-66-1

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-73-71-75+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-68-74-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-71-66-67-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-71-71-68-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT868-70-70-75-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-71-70-74-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-69-69-69-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT671-71-66-71-9250.000

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.4900.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2900.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.057-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1730.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8950.792

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.490 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.290 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.
    • Conners ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.85% and 68th in Par Breakers at 21.95%.
    • He has accumulated 1,465 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 10th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    WiretoWire: Spaun seizes U.S. Open title

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW