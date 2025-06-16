Corey Conners betting profile: Travelers Championship
Corey Conners of Canada plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Corey Conners returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, taking place June 19-22. Conners finished tied for 27th in last year's event, shooting 11-under par.
Conners' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|2023
|T9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|2020
|MC
|73-66
|-1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|68-70-70-75
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-71-70-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|250.000
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.490
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.290
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.057
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.173
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.895
|0.792
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.490 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.290 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.
- Conners ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.85% and 68th in Par Breakers at 21.95%.
- He has accumulated 1,465 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 10th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
