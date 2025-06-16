Corey Conners betting profile: Travelers Championship

Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.490 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.290 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.

Conners ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.85% and 68th in Par Breakers at 21.95%.