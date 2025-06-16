Collin Morikawa betting profile: Travelers Championship

Morikawa has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.

Morikawa has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.