35M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship June 19-22, 2025. Morikawa's best finish at this event came last year when he tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Travelers Championship.

    Morikawa's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1366-63-66-69-16
    2023MC74-63-3
    2020MC72-71+3

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-74-74-70+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2067-75-77-71+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-72-74-72+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1763-70-72-68-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-66-77-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-69-72-72-379.286
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1070-65-77-69-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-68-67-72-10400.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1773-72-73-67-356.286

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 0.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.4980.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8600.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0830.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.048-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3940.871

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa ranks fourth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.860.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.31% ranks 34th on TOUR this season.
    • Morikawa's Driving Distance average of 292.6 yards places him 156th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 1,334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.
    • Morikawa's Par Breakers percentage of 24.49% ranks ninth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

