Collin Morikawa betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship June 19-22, 2025. Morikawa's best finish at this event came last year when he tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
Morikawa's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|2023
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|2020
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-74-74-70
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|67-75-77-71
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-72-74-72
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|63-70-72-68
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-66-77-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-69-72-72
|-3
|79.286
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|70-65-77-69
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-68-67-72
|-10
|400.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|73-72-73-67
|-3
|56.286
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.498
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.860
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.083
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.048
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.394
|0.871
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa ranks fourth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.860.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.31% ranks 34th on TOUR this season.
- Morikawa's Driving Distance average of 292.6 yards places him 156th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 1,334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.
- Morikawa's Par Breakers percentage of 24.49% ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.