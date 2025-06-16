PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. He'll be looking to improve upon his T23 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Travelers Championship.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2366-70-68-64-12
    2023MC72-68E
    2022MC69-75+4

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-71-71-72+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-69-68-69-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-68-77-73+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4267-71-71-68-317.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4270-70-74-65-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.405-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.1200.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3150.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.431-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2210.633

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.405 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.3 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.120 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93.
    • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 438 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 73rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

