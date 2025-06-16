Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Travelers Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. He'll be looking to improve upon his T23 finish from last year's tournament.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|2023
|MC
|72-68
|E
|2022
|MC
|69-75
|+4
At the Travelers Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-68-77-73
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|67-71-71-68
|-3
|17.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-70-74-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.405
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.120
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.315
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.431
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.221
|0.633
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.405 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.3 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.120 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 438 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 73rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
