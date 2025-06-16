PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Cam Young betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Cam Young returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22. Young looks to improve upon his T9 finish from last year's tournament, where he posted an impressive 17-under.

    Latest odds for Young at the Travelers Championship.

    Young's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T972-66-59-66-17
    2023T6067-69-72-67-5

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT470-74-69-70+3300.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2577-72-72-71+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4773-69-71-74+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-70-68-66-10187.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-70-68-73-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-70-74-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6170-70-81-73+67.875

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
    • Young has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2500.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.4400.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.0070.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5510.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3671.633

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 ranks 51st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young has posted a -0.440 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 61.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 10th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19.
    • Young has accumulated 943 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
    • He ranks 44th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.51% of holes played.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW