Cam Young betting profile: Travelers Championship
Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22. Young looks to improve upon his T9 finish from last year's tournament, where he posted an impressive 17-under.
Young's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|2023
|T60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
At the Travelers Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|77-72-72-71
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|73-69-71-74
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-70-68-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-70-68-73
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-70-74-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|70-70-81-73
|+6
|7.875
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
- Young has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.250
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.440
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.007
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.551
|0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.367
|1.633
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 ranks 51st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young has posted a -0.440 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 61.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 10th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19.
- Young has accumulated 943 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
- He ranks 44th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.51% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
