57M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22. The Australian looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has made the cut in three of his last four appearances.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Travelers Championship.

    Davis' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4865-71-69-70-5
    2023T3365-70-71-63-11
    2022T5665-66-73-74-2
    2020MC66-71-3

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Davis' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Davis' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Davis' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6474-73-82-73+227.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-78+12--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1966-74-70-72-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-70-72E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6069-67-72-71-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-66-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-79+9--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.349-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.210-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.049-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1000.009-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.502-1.172

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.349 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sports a -0.210 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 607 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

