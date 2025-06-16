Cam Davis betting profile: Travelers Championship
Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Cam Davis returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22. The Australian looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has made the cut in three of his last four appearances.
Davis' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|2023
|T33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|2022
|T56
|65-66-73-74
|-2
|2020
|MC
|66-71
|-3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Davis' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Davis' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|74-73-82-73
|+22
|7.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|66-74-70-72
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-70-72
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|69-67-72-71
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-66-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.349
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.210
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.049
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|0.009
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.502
|-1.172
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.349 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sports a -0.210 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 607 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.