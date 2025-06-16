Byeong Hun An betting profile: Travelers Championship

An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.326 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sports a -0.337 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, An has delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.