Byeong Hun An betting profile: Travelers Championship
Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays a shot from the bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An returns to the Travelers Championship, taking place June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. An will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.
An's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|--
|--
|2023
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|2021
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2020
|T46
|68-68-69-68
|-7
At the Travelers Championship
- In An's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he withdrew from the tournament.
- An's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|70-64-65-66
|-15
|91.667
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|74
|69-73-79-76
|+13
|5.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-71-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-74-68
|-5
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|74-68-63-73
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-71-70-71
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|70-67-72-71
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|12.750
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- An has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.326
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.337
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.177
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.384
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.218
|-0.363
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.326 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sports a -0.337 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An has delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- An has accumulated 499 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
