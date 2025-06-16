PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays a shot from the bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An returns to the Travelers Championship, taking place June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. An will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.

    Latest odds for An at the Travelers Championship.

    An's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD----
    2023MC68-69-3
    2021MC68-71-1
    2020T4668-68-69-68-7

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In An's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he withdrew from the tournament.
    • An's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT670-64-65-66-1591.667
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-81+11--
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7469-73-79-76+135.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-71-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-74-68-54.700
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3874-68-63-73-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2174-71-70-71-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1670-67-72-71-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-69-76-72+212.750

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • An has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3260.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.337-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1770.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.384-0.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.218-0.363

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.326 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sports a -0.337 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An has delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 499 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

