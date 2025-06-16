Bud Cauley betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley competes in the 2025 Travelers Championship June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Cauley's last appearance at this event was in 2020, where he withdrew after the first round.
Cauley's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|WD
|69
|-
At the Travelers Championship
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2020, he withdrew after shooting a 69 in the first round.
- This is Cauley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|71-74-75-75
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|66-69-69-67
|-9
|190.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|74-69-77-74
|+10
|5.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|69-74-70-64
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|87.143
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-70-69-66
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|68-71-66-74
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.273
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.508
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.030
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.310
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.061
|0.280
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley ranks 18th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.508.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.03% ranks 94th on TOUR this season.
- Cauley's average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards places him 77th on TOUR.
- He ranks 47th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.52.
- Cauley has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.78% ranks 74th, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.97% places him 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.