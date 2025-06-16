PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley competes in the 2025 Travelers Championship June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Cauley's last appearance at this event was in 2020, where he withdrew after the first round.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Travelers Championship.

    Cauley's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020WD69-

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2020, he withdrew after shooting a 69 in the first round.
    • This is Cauley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3971-74-75-75+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge366-69-69-67-9190.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT7274-69-77-74+105.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3269-74-70-64-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-72-70-487.143
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-70-69-66-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT668-71-66-74-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2730.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5080.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.030-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3100.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0610.280

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley ranks 18th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.508.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.03% ranks 94th on TOUR this season.
    • Cauley's average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards places him 77th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 47th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.52.
    • Cauley has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.78% ranks 74th, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.97% places him 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

