Brian Harman betting profile: Travelers Championship
Brian Harman of the United States hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship June 19-22. Harman has shown consistent form at this event, with four top-10 finishes in his last five appearances.
Harman's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|2023
|T2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|2022
|T8
|68-69-66-66
|-11
|2021
|T5
|68-68-67-67
|-10
|2020
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 20-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|69-70-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|66-66-72-75
|-9
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-74-73-72
|+4
|18.750
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.054
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.010
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.102
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.002
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.056
|-0.589
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.010 (95th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 65.61% ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Harman is sporting a 0.102 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.
- Harman has accumulated 1,060 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
