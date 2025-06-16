PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship June 19-22. Harman has shown consistent form at this event, with four top-10 finishes in his last five appearances.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Travelers Championship.

    Harman's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T967-69-65-62-17
    2023T266-66-64-64-20
    2022T868-69-66-66-11
    2021T568-68-67-67-10
    2020MC70-68-2

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 20-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-76-71+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4669-70-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT366-69-66-69-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3671-71-77-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open166-66-72-75-9500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-74-73-72+418.750

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.054-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.010-0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.102-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0020.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.056-0.589

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.010 (95th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 65.61% ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Harman is sporting a 0.102 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.
    • Harman has accumulated 1,060 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

