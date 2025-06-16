Brian Campbell betting profile: Travelers Championship
Brian Campbell of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22, 2025, for the Travelers Championship. This will be Campbell's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-69-78-69
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-72-69-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
|30.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the RBC Heritage, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -1.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-1.033
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.316
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.301
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.114
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.302
|-0.711
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.033 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.1 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.316 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 604 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 55th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
