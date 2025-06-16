PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22, 2025, for the Travelers Championship. This will be Campbell's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Travelers Championship.

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-69-78-69+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-72-69-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3266-70-68-73-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-76-68+130.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the RBC Heritage, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of -1.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-1.033-1.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3160.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.301-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1140.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.302-0.711

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.033 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.1 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.316 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 604 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 55th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

