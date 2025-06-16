Ben Griffin betting profile: Travelers Championship
Ben Griffin of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running June 19-22. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.
Griffin's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|2023
|MC
|73-66
|-1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished 67th with an even-par score.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|65-72-72-73
|-6
|400.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-63-68-71
|-12
|500.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|66-70-72-70
|-2
|14.300
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-76-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 2.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.238
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.354
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.164
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.252
|0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.008
|2.149
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.354 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- Griffin currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,068 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
