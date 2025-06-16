Ben Griffin betting profile: Travelers Championship

Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.354 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.