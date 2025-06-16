PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running June 19-22. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Travelers Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246771-71-67-71E
    2023MC73-66-1

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished 67th with an even-par score.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1069-71-74-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday265-72-72-73-6400.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge166-63-68-71-12500.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-69-72-69-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4666-70-72-70-214.300
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-76-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1870-67-68-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 2.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2380.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3540.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1640.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2520.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0082.149

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.354 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
    • Griffin currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,068 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

