1H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, which runs June 19-22. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Travelers Championship.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2770-67-65-67-11
    2023T2467-65-68-67-13
    2021T4772-66-69-70-3

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5773-73-81-78+179.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-67-72-68E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6772-70-77-72+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-72-72-68-112.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3271-71-67-68-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6169-73-74-78+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-70-75-71+225.750

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the RBC Heritage, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2170.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.0950.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.431-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.121-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.430-0.874

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat has sported a -0.095 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW