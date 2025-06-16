Austin Eckroat betting profile: Travelers Championship
Austin Eckroat of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, which runs June 19-22. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Eckroat's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|2023
|T24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|2021
|T47
|72-66-69-70
|-3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|57
|73-73-81-78
|+17
|9.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-67-72-68
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|72-70-77-72
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-72-72-68
|-1
|12.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|69-73-74-78
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-70-75-71
|+2
|25.750
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the RBC Heritage, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.217
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.095
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.431
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.121
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.430
|-0.874
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat has sported a -0.095 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
