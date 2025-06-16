PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Bhatia finished tied for fifth with an impressive 18-under performance.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Travelers Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T564-65-64-69-18

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1670-69-80-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-66-69-74-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4663-70-71-74-214.300
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4268-70-70-71-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4270-76-75-71+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT367-66-75-70-10325.000

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1050.003-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4560.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.247-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4740.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6870.527

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.456 this season, ranking 25th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.03% ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
    • Bhatia is breaking par 24.57% of the time, ranking seventh in Par Breakers on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 800 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

