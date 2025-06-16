Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Travelers Championship
Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Bhatia finished tied for fifth with an impressive 18-under performance.
Bhatia's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
At the Travelers Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|70-69-80-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-66-69-74
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|63-70-71-74
|-2
|14.300
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|68-70-70-71
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|70-76-75-71
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|67-66-75-70
|-10
|325.000
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.003
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.456
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.247
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.474
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.687
|0.527
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.456 this season, ranking 25th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.03% ranks 65th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- Bhatia is breaking par 24.57% of the time, ranking seventh in Par Breakers on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 800 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
