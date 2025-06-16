PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren will compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Travelers Championship.

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Noren's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-76-71+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1768-71-66-76-372.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-68-72-72-112.000
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT968-68-70-75-7--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3073-65-67-70-5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1369-75-71-70+1135.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1065-66-71-65-1365.400
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0470.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.076-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3070.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0980.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3320.509

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Noren is sporting a 0.076 mark in the 2025 season. He has a 61.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.
    • Noren has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 165th on TOUR.
    • He has a Driving Distance average of 292.5 yards and breaks par 21.03% of the time in the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

