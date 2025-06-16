PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin returns to the Travelers Championship, teeing off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, from June 19-22, 2025. Hadwin looks to improve upon his T27 finish from the previous year at this event.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Travelers Championship.

    Hadwin's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2769-69-64-67-11
    2021MC71-73+4

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-68-65-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5176-73-72-78+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6071-69-72-69+18.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-74-68-68-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-66-67-71-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-69-76-73+515.750

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.252-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.383-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.139-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.066-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.562-0.795

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.252 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.383 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
    • Hadwin has accumulated 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

