Adam Hadwin betting profile: Travelers Championship
Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin returns to the Travelers Championship, teeing off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, from June 19-22, 2025. Hadwin looks to improve upon his T27 finish from the previous year at this event.
Hadwin's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|2021
|MC
|71-73
|+4
At the Travelers Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|76-73-72-78
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|71-69-72-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-74-68-68
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|75-69-76-73
|+5
|15.750
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.252
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.383
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.139
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.066
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.562
|-0.795
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.252 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.383 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
- Hadwin has accumulated 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
