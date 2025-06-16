Aaron Rai betting profile: Travelers Championship

Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.

Rai has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.