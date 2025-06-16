Aaron Rai betting profile: Travelers Championship
Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Rai will look to improve upon his T24 finish from last year's tournament.
Rai's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|2022
|T40
|68-68-67-71
|-6
At the Travelers Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|70-74-73-70
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-72-69
|-5
|82.500
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.401
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.414
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|0.001
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.137
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.679
|0.577
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.401 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.9 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.414 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Rai has accumulated 621 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
