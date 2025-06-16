PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Rai will look to improve upon his T24 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Travelers Championship.

    Rai's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2467-66-68-66-13
    2022T4068-68-67-71-6

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3870-68-71-69-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2770-74-73-70-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-72-69-582.500

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4010.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4140.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green970.001-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.137-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6790.577

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.401 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.9 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.414 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Rai has accumulated 621 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

