Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Sentry

In his last time out at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Xander Schauffele carded a 41st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry looking for a better finish.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Schauffele has played The Sentry seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 21-under, and his average finish has been ninth.
- In 2024, Schauffele finished 10th (with a score of 24-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Schauffele's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|1/5/2023
|W/D
|70
|-3
|1/6/2022
|12
|69-67-68-66
|-22
|1/7/2021
|5
|69-66-70-66
|-21
|1/2/2020
|2
|69-68-71-70
|-29
|1/3/2019
|1
|72-67-68-62
|-23
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Xander Schauffele has averaged 320.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has an average of 1.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 4.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|308.5
|320.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.97%
|55.28%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|8
|28.20%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.70%
|8.89%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with 10 top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Schauffele's two wins came when he shot 9-under at The Open Championship.
- Schauffele collected 4057 points last season, placing second in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.557
|1.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.678
|1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.195
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.510
|1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.941
|4.324
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|65-66-68-73
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|385
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-64-71-68
|-11
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.