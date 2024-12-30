Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Sentry

Schauffele has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.

Xander Schauffele has averaged 320.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele has an average of 1.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.