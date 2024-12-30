PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 26: Xander Schauffele of the United States hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 26, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 26: Xander Schauffele of the United States hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 26, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Xander Schauffele carded a 41st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Schauffele has played The Sentry seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 21-under, and his average finish has been ninth.
    • In 2024, Schauffele finished 10th (with a score of 24-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Schauffele's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20241066-69-65-68-24
    1/5/2023W/D70-3
    1/6/20221269-67-68-66-22
    1/7/2021569-66-70-66-21
    1/2/2020269-68-71-70-29
    1/3/2019172-67-68-62-23

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Xander Schauffele has averaged 320.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has an average of 1.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 4.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33308.5320.0
    Greens in Regulation %3569.97%55.28%
    Putts Per Round1928.2927.8
    Par Breakers828.20%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance19.70%8.89%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with 10 top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season, one of Schauffele's two wins came when he shot 9-under at The Open Championship.
    • Schauffele collected 4057 points last season, placing second in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5571.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6781.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.1950.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5101.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.9414.324

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1365-65-64-70-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-65-67-67-1250
    July 18-20The Open Championship169-72-69-65-9750
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition965-66-68-73-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship266-69-67-63-15980
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-73-67-71-8385
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship470-64-71-68-110
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-65-68-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.