6H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Viktor Hovland of Norway reacts to a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland enters the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 after a 12th-place finish in the TOUR Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hovland at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Hovland has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 16-under.
    • In 2024, Hovland finished 22nd (with a score of 21-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Hovland's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20242265-67-72-67-21
    1/5/20231867-72-70-66-17
    1/6/20223069-69-73-67-14
    1/7/20213169-68-68-76-11

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland is averaging 4.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55305.1314.0
    Greens in Regulation %8367.84%51.85%
    Putts Per Round3928.5829.1
    Par Breakers3726.02%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.62%13.27%

    Hovland's best finishes

    • Hovland last season participated in 17 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 82.4%.
    • Last season Hovland's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 15-under and finished second in that event.
    • Hovland collected 854 points last season, ranking 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5070.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4583.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180-0.514-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2690.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7214.584

    Hovland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2265-67-72-67-2185
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-72-72-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-69-70-69-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-69-75-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6273-69-71-74-18
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC71-81+8--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2472-72-72-69+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship368-66-66-66-18350
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-69-77-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC78-68+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2068-70-64-65-1395
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-69-68-69-78
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-75-67-68-4--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship270-63-66-66-15980
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-71-71-73-2133
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1269-71-65-66-130

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Sentry.

