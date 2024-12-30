Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Sentry
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Viktor Hovland of Norway reacts to a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland enters the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 after a 12th-place finish in the TOUR Championship in his last tournament.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Hovland has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 16-under.
- In 2024, Hovland finished 22nd (with a score of 21-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).
Hovland's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|1/5/2023
|18
|67-72-70-66
|-17
|1/6/2022
|30
|69-69-73-67
|-14
|1/7/2021
|31
|69-68-68-76
|-11
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has an average of 0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland is averaging 4.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|305.1
|314.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.84%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|37
|26.02%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.62%
|13.27%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland last season participated in 17 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 82.4%.
- Last season Hovland's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 15-under and finished second in that event.
- Hovland collected 854 points last season, ranking 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.507
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|3.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.514
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.269
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.721
|4.584
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-75-67-68
|-4
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|133
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|69-71-65-66
|-13
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.