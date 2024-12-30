PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 08: Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 08, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The Sentry. He finished 33rd at the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2024.

    Latest odds for Burns at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Burns has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 16-under.
    • Burns last participated in The Sentry in 2024, finishing 33rd with a score of 18-under.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Burns' recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20243369-68-68-69-18
    1/5/20233270-75-67-69-11
    1/6/20221972-64-68-69-19

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 314.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.133 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burns has an average of 6.669 in his past five tournaments.
    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39307.4314.9
    Greens in Regulation %15364.69%53.33%
    Putts Per Round127.7826.6
    Par Breakers428.69%31.39%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%11.67%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns took part in 22 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 86.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Burns had his best performance at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 1265 points last season, Burns ranked 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.265-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1732.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0690.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4964.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0036.669

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5567-68-69-72-49
    July 18-20The Open Championship3176-69-65-80+629
    July 25-283M Open1270-65-69-69-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-63-70-67-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship273-68-71-65-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1267-68-68-70-110
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1468-72-74-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.