Sam Burns betting profile: The Sentry

Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 314.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.133 Strokes Gained: Putting.