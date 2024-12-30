Sam Burns betting profile: The Sentry
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 08: Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 08, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sam Burns seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The Sentry. He finished 33rd at the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2024.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Burns has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 16-under.
- Burns last participated in The Sentry in 2024, finishing 33rd with a score of 18-under.
- Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Burns' recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|1/5/2023
|32
|70-75-67-69
|-11
|1/6/2022
|19
|72-64-68-69
|-19
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 314.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.133 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burns has an average of 6.669 in his past five tournaments.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|307.4
|314.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|64.69%
|53.33%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.78
|26.6
|Par Breakers
|4
|28.69%
|31.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|11.67%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns took part in 22 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 86.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Burns had his best performance at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
- With 1265 points last season, Burns ranked 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.265
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.173
|2.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.069
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|4.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.003
|6.669
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|68-72-74-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Sentry.
