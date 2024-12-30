PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 13, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 13, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Jason Day hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 coming off a sixth-place finish in the Grant Thornton Invitational in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Day at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Day's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 16-under, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
    • In Day's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 10th after posting a score of 24-under.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Day's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20241065-69-67-67-24
    1/3/20191369-71-75-66-11

    Day's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Day has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging -0.857 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Day .

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8308.4
    Greens in Regulation %16463.45%26.61%
    Putts Per Round827.9127.9
    Par Breakers1127.78%21.93%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.98%11.99%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day last season participated in 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 87%.
    • Last season Day put up his best performance at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. He shot 6-under and finished fourth (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Day accumulated 1345 points last season, which placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1320.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.343-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.153-1.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5410.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.483-0.857

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637
    July 18-20The Open Championship1373-68-76-68+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition969-68-67-68-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2272-67-65-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3378-69-71-71+182
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1975-70-73-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational662-67-67E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.