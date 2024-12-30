Jason Day betting profile: The Sentry
NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 13, 2024 in Naples, Florida.
Jason Day hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 coming off a sixth-place finish in the Grant Thornton Invitational in his most recent tournament.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Day's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 16-under, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
- In Day's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 10th after posting a score of 24-under.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Day's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|1/3/2019
|13
|69-71-75-66
|-11
Day's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Day has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging -0.857 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|63.45%
|26.61%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.91
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|21.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.98%
|11.99%
Day's best finishes
- Day last season participated in 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 87%.
- Last season Day put up his best performance at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. He shot 6-under and finished fourth (11 shots back of the winner).
- Day accumulated 1345 points last season, which placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.343
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.153
|-1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.541
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|-0.857
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|82
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|75-70-73-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|62-67-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.