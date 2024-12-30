Jason Day betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Day has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.