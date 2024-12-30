Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Sentry

Clark has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.

Wyndham Clark has averaged 316.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Clark is averaging 1.230 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.