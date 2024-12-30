PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Sentry

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 05: Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 05, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark shot 19-under and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Clark finished 29th (with a score of 19-under) in his lone appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2024).
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Clark's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20242971-68-71-63-19

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Wyndham Clark has averaged 316.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 1.230 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 2.544 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8314.0316.1
    Greens in Regulation %14065.34%50.62%
    Putts Per Round1428.1527.3
    Par Breakers229.93%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance10814.84%10.80%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Last season Clark's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot 17-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Clark placed fifth in the FedExCup standings with 2154 points last season.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4201.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.075-0.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0610.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4761.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0322.544

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-68-69-62-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-80+16--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1475-68-65-65-11--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship768-69-67-64-12350
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-69-74-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship867-67-68-69-130
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1773-70-71-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Sentry.

