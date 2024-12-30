Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Sentry
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 05: Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 05, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark shot 19-under and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Clark finished 29th (with a score of 19-under) in his lone appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2024).
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Clark's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Wyndham Clark has averaged 316.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 1.230 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 2.544 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|314.0
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.34%
|50.62%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.15
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.93%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|14.84%
|10.80%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season Clark's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot 17-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Clark placed fifth in the FedExCup standings with 2154 points last season.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.420
|1.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.075
|-0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.476
|1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.032
|2.544
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|73-70-71-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Sentry.
