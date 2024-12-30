Will Zalatoris betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five events, Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 twice.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Zalatoris has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.

Will Zalatoris has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Zalatoris has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.