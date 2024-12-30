PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 06: Will Zalatoris of the USA tees off on the 11th hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 at Gary Player CC on December 06, 2024 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Will Zalatoris hits the links Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 41st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Zalatoris has played The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished 11th, posting a score of 20-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Zalatoris' recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/5/20231169-69-69-65-20

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Zalatoris has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Will Zalatoris has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris is averaging 1.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5309.8
    Greens in Regulation %14165.32%69.79%
    Putts Per Round13829.3330.0
    Par Breakers17321.13%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance12215.07%11.46%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris played 22 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Zalatoris put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 14-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 1019 points last season, Zalatoris finished 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1281.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1970.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.127-0.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.1810.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.0161.163

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4264-72-68-69-718
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D66-71-7--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-65-67-70-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-69-72-71-5204
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-71-65-68-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of The Sentry.

