Will Zalatoris betting profile: The Sentry
SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 06: Will Zalatoris of the USA tees off on the 11th hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 at Gary Player CC on December 06, 2024 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris hits the links Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 41st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last tournament.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Zalatoris has played The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished 11th, posting a score of 20-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Zalatoris' recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/5/2023
|11
|69-69-69-65
|-20
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Zalatoris has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Will Zalatoris has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris is averaging 1.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|65.32%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|173
|21.13%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.07%
|11.46%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris played 22 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Zalatoris put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 14-under (three shots back of the winner).
- With 1019 points last season, Zalatoris finished 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.128
|1.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.197
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.127
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.181
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.016
|1.163
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|204
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of The Sentry.
