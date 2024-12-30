Kevin Yu betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five events, Yu has finished first once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Yu has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of 20-under across his last five events.

Kevin Yu has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 1.874 Strokes Gained: Putting.