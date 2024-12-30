Kevin Yu betting profile: The Sentry
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu will appear Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his last tournament he placed 11th in The RSM Classic, shooting 12-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Yu is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Yu has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Yu has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 20-under across his last five events.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 1.874 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Yu is averaging 5.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.0
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|71.54%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.82
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.32%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.46%
|8.68%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Yu's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 37-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 469 points last season, Yu ranked 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.539
|2.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.319
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|1.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.336
|5.111
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.