Tony Finau betting profile: The Sentry

Finau has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.

Over his last five events, Finau has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.

Tony Finau has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Finau has an average of -2.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.