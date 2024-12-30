Tony Finau betting profile: The Sentry
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 28: Tony Finau of the U.S. Team plays his shot from the 15th tee during Saturday Morning Four-Ball on day three of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 28, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
After he finished 38th in this tournament in 2024, Tony Finau has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, Jan. 2-5.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last five appearances at The Sentry, Finau has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 16-under.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 38th after posting a score of 17-under.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Finau's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|1/5/2023
|7
|67-69-69-66
|-21
|1/6/2022
|19
|70-69-69-65
|-19
|1/7/2021
|31
|74-68-68-71
|-11
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Finau has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Tony Finau has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of -2.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 1.919 Strokes Gained: Total.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|308.4
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|68.99%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.60%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.64%
|13.27%
Finau's best finishes
- Last season Finau took part in 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Finau had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- With 1635 points last season, Finau finished 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.161
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.808
|2.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|1.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.296
|-2.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.033
|1.919
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|70-73-72-68
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|70-66-74-71
|-3
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Sentry.
