6H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 28: Tony Finau of the U.S. Team plays his shot from the 15th tee during Saturday Morning Four-Ball on day three of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 28, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    After he finished 38th in this tournament in 2024, Tony Finau has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, Jan. 2-5.

    Latest odds for Finau at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last five appearances at The Sentry, Finau has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 16-under.
    • In Finau's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 38th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Finau's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20243869-66-71-69-17
    1/5/2023767-69-69-66-21
    1/6/20221970-69-69-65-19
    1/7/20213174-68-68-71-11

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Finau has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Tony Finau has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has an average of -2.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 1.919 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34308.4307.7
    Greens in Regulation %5268.99%68.83%
    Putts Per Round9129.0129.0
    Par Breakers5425.60%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.64%13.27%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Last season Finau took part in 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season Finau had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 1635 points last season, Finau finished 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1610.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.8082.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3601.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.296-2.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.0331.919

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open1267-69-70-67-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-68-69-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship1370-73-72-68-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2370-66-74-71-30

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.