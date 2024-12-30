Tom Hoge betting profile: The Sentry

Hoge has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting.