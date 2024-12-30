PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge enters play Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 45th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hoge at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last two trips to The Sentry, Hoge has an average score of 20-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Hoge finished 38th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry (in 2024).
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Hoge's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20243867-69-71-68-17
    1/5/2023366-71-68-64-23

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hoge is averaging -2.779 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134296.2304.2
    Greens in Regulation %8767.66%69.44%
    Putts Per Round4828.6629.0
    Par Breakers5525.58%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.58%14.81%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Last season Hoge took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • Last season Hoge had his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 1411 points last season, Hoge finished 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.062-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.754-0.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.247-1.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.037-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.483-2.779

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-68-71-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-67-72-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-68-75-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.