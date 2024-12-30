Tom Hoge betting profile: The Sentry
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge enters play Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 45th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship his last time in competition.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Over his last two trips to The Sentry, Hoge has an average score of 20-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- Hoge finished 38th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry (in 2024).
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).
Hoge's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|1/5/2023
|3
|66-71-68-64
|-23
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hoge is averaging -2.779 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|67.66%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.66
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.58%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.58%
|14.81%
Hoge's best finishes
- Last season Hoge took part in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 80%.
- Last season Hoge had his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under (two shots back of the winner).
- With 1411 points last season, Hoge finished 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.754
|-0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|-1.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.037
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|-2.779
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-67-72
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.