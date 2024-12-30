Sepp Straka betting profile: The Sentry

Straka has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.

Straka has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.