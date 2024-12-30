Sepp Straka betting profile: The Sentry
Sepp Straka shot 23-under and finished 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Straka has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 20-under.
- In 2024, Straka finished 12th (with a score of 23-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Straka's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|1/5/2023
|21
|71-70-68-67
|-16
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Straka has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging -2.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.53%
|51.23%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.95%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.22%
|13.27%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka last season participated in 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Straka put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished fifth with a score of 5-under (nine shots back of the winner).
- Straka earned 1498 points last season, which ranked him 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.303
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.333
|-2.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.018
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.205
|-2.009
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.