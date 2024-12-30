PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sepp Straka betting profile: The Sentry

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Duane Bock, caddie of Sepp Straka of Austria, walks off the third tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka shot 23-under and finished 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Straka has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 20-under.
    • In 2024, Straka finished 12th (with a score of 23-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Straka's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20241267-66-70-66-23
    1/5/20232171-70-68-67-16

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Straka has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging -2.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7302.2
    Greens in Regulation %9167.53%51.23%
    Putts Per Round8228.9528.4
    Par Breakers10923.95%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance13115.22%13.27%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka last season participated in 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Straka put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished fifth with a score of 5-under (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Straka earned 1498 points last season, which ranked him 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.253-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3030.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.333-2.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0180.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.205-2.009

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.